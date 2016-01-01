|
December 8,
2016
Year Eighteen, Edition 3259
QUOTE OF THE DAY:
"It feels to a great many of us
that legislation is being drafted that will actually make it easier for us to
access dying rather than being able to access a fulfilling
life."
--Belinda Rogers, who has multiple sclerosis and is challenging a
proposal in Australia that would allow euthanasia for people with 'uncurable
conditions' (Seventh story)
Featured headlines:
1. U.S. Supreme Court Case Could Raise
Standards For Students With Disabilities (Castle Rock, Colorado,
USA)
2. State Worker Accused Of Raping Rainier School Resident
(Buckley, Washington, USA)
3. U.S Transportation Department Makes
Airlines Report How Many Wheelchairs They Break (Washington, DC,
USA)
4. Mississippi Developers Agree To Settle Housing Discrimination
Lawsuit (Gulfport, Mississippi, USA)
5. Nails Of People With Dementia
Tagged With Barcode Stickers(Iruma, Japan)
6. Frances Ryan: The Right
To Choose Your Own Care Is The Latest Casualty Of Council Cuts (London,
England, UK)
7. Society Not Ready For Legalized Euthanasia, Disability
Rights Campaigner Says (Melbourne, Australia)
8. From the IDE
Archives -- December 12, 2007:
No More Sub-Minimum Wages In New
Zealand (Wellington, New Zealand)
