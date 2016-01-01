December 8, 2016

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

"It feels to a great many of us that legislation is being drafted that will actually make it easier for us to access dying rather than being able to access a fulfilling life."

--Belinda Rogers, who has multiple sclerosis and is challenging a proposal in Australia that would allow euthanasia for people with 'uncurable conditions' (Seventh story)

1. U.S. Supreme Court Case Could Raise Standards For Students With Disabilities (Castle Rock, Colorado, USA)

2. State Worker Accused Of Raping Rainier School Resident (Buckley, Washington, USA)

3. U.S Transportation Department Makes Airlines Report How Many Wheelchairs They Break (Washington, DC, USA)

4. Mississippi Developers Agree To Settle Housing Discrimination Lawsuit (Gulfport, Mississippi, USA)

5. Nails Of People With Dementia Tagged With Barcode Stickers(Iruma, Japan)

6. Frances Ryan: The Right To Choose Your Own Care Is The Latest Casualty Of Council Cuts (London, England, UK)

7. Society Not Ready For Legalized Euthanasia, Disability Rights Campaigner Says (Melbourne, Australia)

8. From the IDE Archives -- December 12, 2007:

No More Sub-Minimum Wages In New Zealand (Wellington, New Zealand)

